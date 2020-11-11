Australia puts 255 MW solar park online

One of Australia’s largest solar farms, with more than 750,000 solar modules generating 255 MW of electricity, has come to life. The project is majority owned by U.K. infrastructure investor John Laing, with Australian-based Maoneng holding the rest.
The project’s approval is expected to help Maoneng progress with its plan to develop four large-scale 50 MW/100 MWh batteries for Australian power producer AGL. One of the planned batteries will be located next to the Sunraysia solar farm, with AGL contracted to take half of its output.
The utility-scale batteries are expected to be operational from 2023, coinciding with the closure of the Liddell coal-fired generator. They will store enough energy to power up to 30,000 thousand homes, providing 200 MW/400 MWh of dispatchable capacity to AGL between 2023 and 2038.
The Energy Storage Development Agreement builds on a 300 MW solar offtake deal that AGL signed with Maoneng in December 2017.
