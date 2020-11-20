India deployed 400 MW of rooftop PV in Q2

From pv magazine India
A new report by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) shows that India’s grid-scale solar capacity additions in the second quarter (July-Sept) of fiscal 2020-21 were partly affected by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions.
Grid-scale solar additions stood at 529 MW in the second quarter. Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu led state-level growth in rooftop solar installations. The CEEW-CEF report said that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allowed a five-month extension for grid-scale project commissioning due to the pandemic. Significant amounts of renewables capacity could be added in the future, as the lockdown eases.
Popular content
To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.