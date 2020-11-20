India deployed 400 MW of rooftop PV in Q2

From pv magazine India

A new report by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) shows that India’s grid-scale solar capacity additions in the second quarter (July-Sept) of fiscal 2020-21 were partly affected by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions.

Grid-scale solar additions stood at 529 MW in the second quarter. Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu led state-level growth in rooftop solar installations. The CEEW-CEF report said that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allowed a five-month extension for grid-scale project commissioning due to the pandemic. Significant amounts of renewables capacity could be added in the future, as the lockdown eases.

Popular content

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India website.