India deployed 400 MW of rooftop PV in Q2

India added 399 MW of new rooftop solar capacity in the second quarter (July-Sept) of fiscal 2020-21. By comparison, just 188 MW was installed in the corresponding period last year.

A new report by the CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) shows that India’s grid-scale solar capacity additions in the second quarter (July-Sept) of fiscal 2020-21 were partly affected by pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions.

Grid-scale solar additions stood at 529 MW in the second quarter. Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu led state-level growth in rooftop solar installations. The CEEW-CEF report said that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allowed a five-month extension for grid-scale project commissioning due to the pandemic. Significant amounts of renewables capacity could be added in the future, as the lockdown eases.

