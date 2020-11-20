Midsummer to set up 50 MW BIPV module factory in southern Italy

Midsummer's new factory will be located in Bari, in the southern Italian region of Apulia.

Swedish BIPV module manufacturer and CIGS turnkey equipment supplier Midsummer is planning to set up a 50 MW manufacturing facility in Bari, in the southern Italian region of Apulia.

The company said in a press release that it acquired a 3,880-square-meter industrial building in the Italian city and that it had now begun design work to adapt it to its module production.

“We are happy to have signed the agreement on our new factory in Italy today according to our plans which we communicated during the recently finalized new share issue,” Midsummer CEO Sven Lindström stated. “The premises and location are perfect for our purpose with fantastic climate, optimal solar radiation and in the middle of the very interesting southern European solar market.”

The company has not said when production at the new facility would begin nor provided additional technical and financial details.

Popular content

The Swedish manufacturer recently announced that it introduced a production process which can increase cell power output by around 10% while giving its products a more discreet look. Its Power Mesh Technology (PMT) is said to rely on a dense array of wires – rather than standard ribbons – for current collection, ensuring lower resistive losses in panels. “The PMT solar panels have a larger active area and less shading, resulting in higher current,” Midsummer said.

In July, Midsummer launched a 500 W solar panel it says is particularly suitable for large roofs.