Indian Railways seeks proposals for solar+storage project

From pv magazine India
India's REMC has started accepting expressions of interest from PV developers to set up a solar+storage pilot project for Western Railways.
The project will be deployed on a vacant plot of land in Dahod, Gujarat. REMC is a joint venture between Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites Ltd.
Popular content
The project will be awarded through a competitive bidding process. The selected developer must design, build, finance, operate and maintain the solar plant and storage system.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.