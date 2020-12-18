Indian Railways seeks proposals for solar+storage project

From pv magazine India

India's REMC has started accepting expressions of interest from PV developers to set up a solar+storage pilot project for Western Railways.

The project will be deployed on a vacant plot of land in Dahod, Gujarat. REMC is a joint venture between Indian Railways and state-owned engineering consultancy Rites Ltd.

The project will be awarded through a competitive bidding process. The selected developer must design, build, finance, operate and maintain the solar plant and storage system.

