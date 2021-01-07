India to host ‘world’s biggest floating PV plant’ within two years

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh will host a 600 MW floating solar plant, in Khandwa district. The array, planned for the reservoir formed by the Omkareshwar dam across the Narmada river, will be the world's largest, according to the state's new and renewable energy minister, Hardeep Singh Dang.
That title is reportedly held at present by a 150 MW plant in Anhui, China which has been in operation since November 2017.
