Sweden issues €5m call for battery studies

Researchers have until February 3 to apply for a slice of the latest SEK50 million (€4.97 million) tranche of battery innovation funding offered by the Swedish energy authority.

The latest round of the Batterifondsprogrammet, or Battery Fund, will give particular emphasis to projects examining the production, use, reuse, collection and recycling of batteries; resource efficiency, including eco-design and circular manufacturing; safety through all aspects of the battery supply chain and product life cycle; global battery use; improving the competitiveness of the Swedish battery industry; modelling cell and battery pack use; raising the number of battery-related PhD studies; labeling; stationary storage; supercapacitors; battery diagnostics; logistics; and security.

Projects studying the deployment of already commercially-available technology will not be eligible for funding, the energy authority stressed, in an announcement on its website in December.

Successful applicants will receive funding from the proceeds of a charge applied to battery sales before 2009, levied to finance battery collection and reuse. Since 2009, battery manufacturers have been responsible for such operations.

The current, ten-year, second phase of the Battery Fund is set to disburse around SEK280 million via annual calls until 2028.

Funding decisions have been promised by May and eligible research projects must not begin before that point.