Lowest bid in Malta’s third PV tender hits €0.12/kWh

Malta's Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development has announced the results of a tender for 15 MW of solar, which was launched in May. The ministry allocated 11 MW of capacity across eight projects, ranging in size from 1 MW to 3 MW.
The five successful developers include Electrofix Ltd., which secured 5.4 MW at four sites, and Luxury Living Technologies, which won 3.4 MW at two sites. George Baldacchino also made the list with a 1 MW plan, and Migvin secured a 1.2 MW project. The lowest offered price was €0.12 ($0.15)/kWh and the highest price was €0.129/kWh.
The procurement exercise was the third round of a tender program that started in late 2017. It involves three tenders for around 50 MW of total solar capacity. The first round, held in February 2018, allotted around 15 MW of capacity to developers. The second PV tender round was held in August 2018.
Popular content
Malta had 154 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. The government supports rooftop PV with a net metering program. A feed-in tariff for solar arrays up to 1 MW in size was terminated by the government in May 2016.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.