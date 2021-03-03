Altrex – a Dutch company that produces ladders, scaffolding, and suspended platforms – has developed a new modular lift system for solar panels that can be used in rooftop PV projects. It says that its “Shuttle” system is light and easy to handle and mount, and can be operated with just a cordless drill.
“The Shuttle lift system has been developed based on the strength and stability calculations of our RS Tower 52-S,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The special end-frame enables you to put the solar panel safely and easily onto the work platform.”
The system consists of guide profiles, a winch, and various consoles. The guide profiles are easy to clamp to the rungs and the winch is operated by a cordless drill, the company said.
“Rubber strips on the inside of the clamping system prevent damage to the solar panel,” the spokesperson explained.
The company – based in Zwolle, in the eastern Dutch province of Overijssel – claims that the system can lift loads of up to 30 kg. It can also be equipped with a carrier that comes with its own console. The carrier can be used by a single installer, and the panels can be rotated by 90 degrees during the lifting process.
“The carrier set is delivered with its own console,” the company spokesperson said. “Prices upon request and depends on the height of the tower and the country.”
