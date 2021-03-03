GE chooses Australia to launch new line of solar inverters

A Chinese company, GoodWe, is now manufacturing General Electric-branded inverters for the Australian solar market.
The GE Solar Inverter range includes three inverter solutions, the first of which is a single-phase inverter aimed at the residential sector. The second is also for rooftop solar systems, but is larger, while the third is a a three-phase inverter aimed at the commercial and industrial sector.
Popular content
GE says it selected GoodWe as its licensed partner in 2020. “GoodWe is the right choice,” GE Licensing Senior Managing Director Thomas Buccellato said.
The company says its goal is to be a “major technological innovator in the ever-growing Australian solar industry.” At present, its new inverters are only available in Australia. For more information on each of the individual inverters, visit GE’s products page.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.