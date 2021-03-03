GE chooses Australia to launch new line of solar inverters

From pv magazine Australia

A Chinese company, GoodWe, is now manufacturing General Electric-branded inverters for the Australian solar market.

The GE Solar Inverter range includes three inverter solutions, the first of which is a single-phase inverter aimed at the residential sector. The second is also for rooftop solar systems, but is larger, while the third is a a three-phase inverter aimed at the commercial and industrial sector.

Popular content

GE says it selected GoodWe as its licensed partner in 2020. “GoodWe is the right choice,” GE Licensing Senior Managing Director Thomas Buccellato said.

The company says its goal is to be a “major technological innovator in the ever-growing Australian solar industry.” At present, its new inverters are only available in Australia. For more information on each of the individual inverters, visit GE’s products page.