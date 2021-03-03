Spanish company plans 1.17 GW hybrid solar-wind complex in Chile

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish renewable energy company Ibereólica has submitted a proposal to build a 1.17 GW hybrid wind-solar power plant to Chile‘s environmental evaluation service SEA.

The ERNC Antofagasta project, which is being planned by Ibereólica ERNC Antofagasta, a special purpose vehicle company owned by Ibereólica, will consist of a 496 MW wind farm and a 675 MW solar PV plant.

“We are very serious about this project, everything will depend on the environmental evaluation in Chile, which is quite strict,” the general director of Ibereólica, José Manuel Ramos, told pv magazine. “But are confident that it will be launched, as we already have long experience in developing projects in the country.” The project is set to be located in the region of Antofagasta, in northern Chile.



Last summer, Repsol and Ibereólica sealed an agreement to create a 50% joint venture. By virtue of this agreement, Repsol will have access to a 1.6 GW portfolio of projects that Ibereólica has in operation, construction or development in Chile. Recently, the joint venture obtained approval for the development of the 500 MW Antofagasta Solar Project in the country. The Chilean joint venture has a diversified portfolio comprising 52% wind and 48% PV. The agreement includes the option for Repsol to take control of the company from 2025.

In 2019, the Spanish oil group established a renewable energy subsidiary, Repsol Renovables. The company plans to have 4.5 GW of clean energy generation capacity by 2025.

*The article was amended on March 3 to specify that Repsol will not take part in the ERNC Antofagasta project, as we previously reported.