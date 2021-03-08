Indian-Irish partnership to produce green hydrogen

From pv magazine India
Fusion Fuel Green, an Ireland-based green hydrogen company, has signed a deal with Indian EPC contractor BGR Energy Systems to develop green hydrogen projects in India.
The two companies will initially set up a small demonstrator plant this year. After that, they plan to jointly develop larger-scale projects to supply hydrogen for green ammonia and bio-ethanol production.
Fusion Fuel Green will install the demonstrator facility for BGR Energy in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu, in the second half of this year. The facility will use its HEVO-SOLAR technology to generate cost-competitive green hydrogen.
The companies will then jointly develop projects throughout India. They said they will also explore broader areas of potential cooperation, given BGR Energy’s broad competencies in the energy, environmental and industrial sectors.
