Chinese PV Industry Brief: Increasing polysilicon prices and new supply deals

Last week, polysilicon and wafer prices grew significantly in China, according to Taiwanese market research company PV Infolink.

The average polysilicon price increased by 9% over the previous week, according to the analyst. High-quality polysilicon was priced at RMB 105 ($16.2) per kg this week compared to RMB 96 a week earlier. Polysilicon for multi-crystalline modules was priced at RMB 63 per kg.

As for the wafers, both Longi and Zhonghuan raised the prices of both their 158.76mm and 210mm wafer products by 9.5%. Longi's M6 wafer (166mm, 175um) will be sold at RMB 3.7 pcs in March, which compares to RMB3.4 in February. Longi's M10 (182mm, 175um) was priced at RMB 4.44 pcs, compared to RMB 4.05 last month. Zhonghuan raised the price by 10%, 9%, and 8% for its M12 (210mm, 175um), M6 (166mm, 175um) and G1 (158.75mm, 175um) products, respectively.

Monocrystalline wafer manufacturer Wuxi Shangji Automation announced on Friday that the company had secured a long-term order for 52,700 metric tons of polysilicon from July 2021 to June 2024. The price for the supply agreement will be based on monthly negotiation.

Inverter maker Goodwe announced it would provide Korean energy developer GS Global with 100 MW of inverters for a project planned in the Korean market. The company will supply its products from the HT 100 KW – 225 KW string inverter series. In 2020, Goodwe was among the top five inverter suppliers by shipment in the Korean market.

Solar glass provider China Glass has issued a profit warning despite posting rises in revenue and gross profit for 2020. The RMB 72.7 million ($11.2 million) net profit returned for 2019 was boosted by RMB 221 million of state compensation after the company was forced to relocate its production facilities. With no such public windfall last year — and the payment difficulties of Covid-hit customers raising the company’s estimated impairment-from-trade-receivables figure more than RMB 100 million ($15.5 million) to RMB123 million — China Glass said on Wednesday it expected to post a loss of RMB 100 million for 2020. The company recently turned down a HK$1.64 billion ($211 million) takeover approach from rival Xinyi Glass.