Hyundai builds 1.37 GW solar cell factory in South Korea

Module manufacturer Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, is planning to build a 1.37 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in its homeland this year.

“The cell technology will be mono PERC with M10 wafer and the cells will be used exclusively for Hyundai's module production,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The modules produced with these cells will be sold in the Korean and US markets.”

The manufacturer has planned to deploy a 650 MW manufacturing line in the first half of the year and a 720 MW line in the second half.

Popular content

Hyundai recently opened a 750 MW module manufacturing facility in Eumseong County, in South Korea's North Chungcheong Province, and has a total module capacity of 1.35 GW. The company is also producing shingled modules through an original design manufacturer (ODM) in China.

Hyundai Energy Solutions entered the solar module business in 2004. The company is also active as a PV system provider.