Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi expands into hydrogen, Eging PV secures 280 MW order

Module manufacturer Longi has set up Longi Hydrogen Technology Co Ltd, a new unit aimed at expanding the group's activities into the green hydrogen business. Longi chairman and president Li Zhenguo will also chair the new company and act as general manager.

China Southern Power Grid has revealed module maker Eging PV secured the order from its first solar panel procurement process of the year. Eging was selected as a preferred supplier for two bidding windows which awarded 100 MW and 180 MW orders. JA Solar and Longi were among the ranked manufacturers but Eging offered the lowest average price, of RMB1.61/W (HK$0.24) with its rivals bidding more than RMB1.70/W. Module deliveries will begin before July and the second, 180 MW tranche will also be delivered this year.

