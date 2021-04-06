Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi expands into hydrogen, Eging PV secures 280 MW order

Module manufacturer Longi has set up Longi Hydrogen Technology Co Ltd, a new unit aimed at expanding the group's activities into the green hydrogen business. Longi chairman and president Li Zhenguo will also chair the new company and act as general manager.
China Southern Power Grid has revealed module maker Eging PV secured the order from its first solar panel procurement process of the year. Eging was selected as a preferred supplier for two bidding windows which awarded 100 MW and 180 MW orders. JA Solar and Longi were among the ranked manufacturers but Eging offered the lowest average price, of RMB1.61/W (HK$0.24) with its rivals bidding more than RMB1.70/W. Module deliveries will begin before July and the second, 180 MW tranche will also be delivered this year.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.