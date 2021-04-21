Uzbekhydroenergo, EDF join forces to develop pumped hydro, floating PV

From pv magazine France
Uzbek hydroelectric power producer JSC Uzbekhydroenergo (UGE) is planning to join forces with French energy giant EDF to build pumped hydro storage facilities and floating PV plants in Uzbekistan.
“The positive meeting concluded with momentum towards signing a future, formal memorandum of understanding which would create a deeper relationship between UGE and EDF,” the Uzbek company said. “It also reached preliminary agreements on operational ventures and organizational collaboration.”
The two companies are initially planning to build a 200 MW pumped hydro facility at an unspecified water reservoir in the Bostanlyk district of the Tashkent region. “We look forward to continuing our exchanges after this constructive exchange,” said Sanginov Abdugani, president of JSC Uzbekhydroenergo.
No more details were released on the cooperation agreement.
Uzbekistan is currently supporting large scale PV through a series of tenders. A 1 GW tender is being carried out with the support of the ADB. It is part of the 1 GW solar program developed by the government and the lender. Other tenders, for 900 MW of PV capacity, are being held with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) private-sector arm of the World Bank.
According to the latest figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country had 2 GW of installed capacity from hydropower and only 4 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020.
