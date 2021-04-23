Chinese PV Industry Brief: More polysilicon and glass deals, new wafer capacity comes online

Solar module manufacturer JA Solar has agreed to buy 75,000 MT of polysilicon from Qinghai-based Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd., over the next five years. The new deal, which has incorporated a previous supply contract for 19,800 MT sealed by the two companies for the period 2020-2023, will be valid for 2020-2025. The purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis. The manufacturer also said it secured an overall polysilicon supply of 215,400 MT for the upcoming years from Chinese manufacturers Xinte, Daqo, and Asia Silicon itself
Panel maker Longi will buy 250 million square meters of PV glass from US-based Chinese manufacturer Deli Glass. The supply deal relates to the period 2022-2026 and the purchase price will be negotiated on a monthly basis. Based on the latest solar glass price, the contract value is estimated at around RMB 5.53 billion ($857 million).
Jiangsu-based Huantai Group announced on Thursday that it successfully commissioned the first ingot furnace at its 12 GW production facility in Baotou, in Inner Mongolia. The factory produces monocrystalline ingots and is set to reach a total capacity of 30 GW by the end of 2024.
