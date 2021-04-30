Bangladesh’s largest PV plant comes online

The solar park is located in the Mymensingh district, 100km north of Dhaka.

Malaysian renewable energy developer Ditrolic Solar Group has energized what it claims to be the largest solar plant in Bangladesh: the 73.1 MW Mymensingh project.

Located in the Mymensingh district, 100 km north of Dhaka, the solar plant secured last year a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangladesh Power Development Board. It was built with an investment of around $90 million and will supply power at an unspecified price to the national utility, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

“To develop a project of this scale, we have to work very closely with the stakeholders which include the local communities and authorities especially to address the environmental and social issues that arised during the development and construction period,” said the company's CEO, Tham Chee Aun, without providing further technical or financial details on the project.

Popular content

With the grid-connection of the facility, the country's installed PV capacity has exceeded 370 MW. Bangladesh's annual existing solar radiation is more than 1900 kWh/m2, whereas average daily solar radiation varies within the range of 4-6.5 kWh/m2.

A good number of solar power plants are making installation progress, while rooftop solar is also seeing continued popularity.