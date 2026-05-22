India has now 32.9 GW of operational PV capacity under private PPAs

From pv magazine India

India installed 2.7 GW of “open-access” solar capacity in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, marking 59% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth from 1.7 GW in Q4 2025 and the second-highest quarterly additions on record. Installations also rose 170% year-over-year (YoY) compared to 1 GW in Q1 2025, according to Mercom India’s newly released report, Q1 2026 India Solar Open Access Market.

Open-access solar in India is a regulatory framework that enables large commercial and industrial consumers, typically those with a sanctioned load above the state-prescribed threshold, to procure renewable electricity directly from an off-site solar power developer through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), without installing solar panels at their own facility. The electricity is transmitted through the grid under open-access regulations, allowing consumers to access lower-cost renewable power while paying applicable wheeling and transmission charges.

Mercom report said strong installation activity during the quarter was driven by a combination of regulatory and market factors. The upcoming transition to ALMM List-II-compliant solar cells and modules pushed developers to accelerate project execution to meet new requirement, amid concerns over supply shortages and rising procurement costs. Additional growth drivers included supportive state policies, shorter approval timelines, and stronger market outreach.

“Regulatory constraints across several states are gradually narrowing the savings from procuring green power through open access. While consumers may now have to accept comparatively lower savings, many still value the long-term price certainty offered under power purchase agreements. At the same time, supply-chain disruptions, rising component prices driven by geopolitical tensions, land availability challenges, transmission infrastructure constraints, and evolving regulations are increasing pressure on project costs,” commented Priya Sanjay, managing director at Mercom India.

In Q1 2026, Rajasthan led solar open access capacity additions, accounting for 39% of installations. The top five states accounted for 84% of the country’s total installations, highlighting the continued concentration of activity in a few high-demand markets.

As of March 2026, cumulative installed solar open access capacity stood at 32.9 GW. Karnataka retained its leading position, accounting for 23% of cumulative installed capacity as of March 2026. Maharashtra and Rajasthan ranked second and third, contributing 16% of cumulative installations each. The top five states accounted for 77% of India’s cumulative installed solar open access capacity. The top five states together account for 86% of projects in the pipeline.

In Q4 2025, Adani Green Energy was the leading seller in the Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM), accounting for 34% of electricity sold. Odisha was the leading procurer from G-DAM, followed by Damodar Valley Corporation and Gujarat.

The cleared volume of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) traded on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose 285% QoQ.

The volume traded in the Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) on IEX decreased 40% QoQ.

The Mercom report provides a detailed analysis of the solar open access market, retail electricity tariffs, PPA prices, and open access charges and costs across thirteen major states.