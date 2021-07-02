Trina Solar achieves 23.03% efficiency for 210 mm PERC solar module

The result was confirmed by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord.

Trina's Vertex PV module.

Image: Trina Solar

Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.03% for a monocrystalline p-type module based on 66 PERC cells with a size of 210×210 mm.

The result was confirmed by Germany's standards bodies TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord.

“We are very pleased to announce the latest achievement of our R&D team at the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23%,” said Trina's head of high-efficiency cell and module R&D center, Yifeng Chen. “Improving module efficiency is a key to help the customers to save land, labor and cables and etc. Trina Solar is always focused on developing leading-edge PV techniques and products to achieve commercial success of customers with our innovations.”

Trina said its scientists developed a new Multi-Musbar (MBB) technology to improve optical shading, and developed a new hybrid soldering technology to minimize the gap between cells, without providing further details.

