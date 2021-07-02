Trina Solar achieves 23.03% efficiency for 210 mm PERC solar module

Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.03% for a monocrystalline p-type module based on 66 PERC cells with a size of 210×210 mm.
The result was confirmed by Germany's standards bodies TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord.
“We are very pleased to announce the latest achievement of our R&D team at the State Key Laboratory of Photovoltaic Science and Technology. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first large-area p-type commercial module with aperture efficiency over 23%,” said Trina's head of high-efficiency cell and module R&D center, Yifeng Chen. “Improving module efficiency is a key to help the customers to save land, labor and cables and etc. Trina Solar is always focused on developing leading-edge PV techniques and products to achieve commercial success of customers with our innovations.”
Popular content
Trina said its scientists developed a new Multi-Musbar (MBB) technology to improve optical shading, and developed a new hybrid soldering technology to minimize the gap between cells, without providing further details.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.