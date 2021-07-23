Sineng opens 10 GW PV inverter factory in China’s Ningxia province

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sineng Electric has inaugurated a 10 GW inverter manufacturing facility in Tongxin County, in China's Ningxia province.
“This project is expected to enhance the company's capability to meet the growing demands of customers worldwide,” the company said in a statement. “In the meantime, it will promote local employment and boost the development of clean energy business in Northwest China.”
The construction of the factory was announced by Sineng at the end of 2020. With this new manufacturing facility, the company's total annual inverter production capacity has increased to 23 GW.
Popular content
Sineng said in August 2020 that it had secured more than 6 GW of PV inverter orders in the first half of last year. It recently launched the new string inverter called SP-250K-H that is compatible with high-power solar modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.