Palestine launches tender for 20 MW solar module assembly line

The Massader development arm of sovereign wealth fund the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) has launched a tender for the procurement of a solar module assembly line.
The 20 MW line will be used in a new solar module factory located in the West Bank of Palestine. “This initial capacity is expected to be expandable at a later stage to meet local and subsequently regional demand, a spokesperson for Massader said in a statement to pv magazine. “The project is envisioned to be commissioned in the year of 2022 and is part of a holistic national strategy geared towards sustainable energy transition in Palestine.”
Interested PV production equipment providers will have time until September 15, 2021, to submit their bids. Further technical details on the production line were not disclosed.
The Massader is currently a 35 MW school rooftop PV program, which launched in January 2018. “The program has been rolled out in batches of 40 schools with each batch being procured separately on a turnkey basis,” Massader director Mohammed Awartani told pv magazine in March.
Palestine had just 55 MW of solar capacity at the end of 2020, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures. In 2020, newly deployed PV capacity was 5 MW.
