Bullish clean energy stocks helped maintain healthy investment levels

Bullish clean energy stocks at the start of the year helped renewables investment in the first half.

The $3.5 billion raised by state-owned energy company China Three Gorges Renewables and the $2.4 billion generated by Chinese solar manufacturer Longi helped the global clean energy sector raise a half-year record of $28.2 billion during the first six months of the year.

The Renewable Energy Investment Tracker report produced by U.S.-based analyst BloombergNEF this month has tracked a first-half record of $174 billion of investment in clean power, with bumper equity investments more than compensating for a reduction of finance for wind projects, following a bumper period for that technology in 2020.

pv magazine print edition Pick up your copy of pv magazine today for an in-depth look at batteries big and small; how they’re changing and how they are changing the world. What do batteries have in store for us? The August edition of pv magazine has answers to the big questions surrounding the battery energy storage revolution.

The $28 billion raised by renewables companies cashing in on the share price peaks reached at the start of the year, by issuing new stock, marked a 509% rise on the equity investment drummed up in January-to-June last year, according to BloombergNEF. The analyst noted this year has also posted a six-month record of $5.7 billion worth of venture capital and private equity backing in the first half.

While the $85 billion invested in wind power projects during the first six months of last year fell back to $58 billion this time around, the BloombergNEF report stated solar parks banked a record $78.9 billion in the first half.

Popular content

That finance included $4.9 billion in the second quarter alone in China, following a $2.8 billion investment in January to March. In the U.S., the report stated, investment of $5.3 billion into solar projects in the first quarter rose to $6.4 billion in April to June.

BloombergNEF head of analysis Albert Cheung sounded a cautionary note in a statement issued by the company to publicize the report, however, writing: “A 1.8% year-on-year increase is nothing to write home about. An immediate acceleration in funding is needed if we are to get on track for global net zero.”