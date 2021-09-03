Indian state launches floating solar tender

From pv magazine India

Goa’s Department of New & Renewable Energy (DNRE) has invited expression of interest (EOI) from solar power developers to set up grid-connected floating PV plants at four dam locations in the state. The solar plants, to be installed on a design-built-finance-operate model for 25 years, are to be installed on the water surfaces of the Salaulim, Amthanem, Anjunem, and Chapoli Dams.

Interested developers are required to submit details like indicative project cost (INR crore/MW), water body area requirement (acre/MW), and indicative PPA tariff (INR/kWh), in addition to the developer’s past experience and financial capability. Prospective developers will be asked to submit their bids.

The selected developer shall assess the potential of the grid-connected floating solar plant at each location. The scope of work also includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the plants with operation and maintenance and the evacuation of the power and its transmission up to the nearest substation.