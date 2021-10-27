Hydrogen power generator for isolated areas, construction sites, events

The hydrogen system has a size of 1,150x2,200x3350mm and weighs in at 3.5 tons.

French start-up EODev has launched a new hydrogen power generator that is claimed to be suitable for isolated sites, emergency applications, protected areas, sensitive environments, events and construction sites.

Dubbed GEH2, the hydrogen system has a size of 1,150×2,200x3350mm and weighs in at 3.5 tons. It features IP43 ingress protection and is able to operate at temperatures between -5 and 45 degrees Celsius. Its output voltage is between 230 and 400 V.

The generator has a power of 110 kVA and its lifetime is guaranteed for two years or 15,000 hours. Its autonomy at 50% of prime running power is around eight hours. It can be started instantaneously and also features a double adduction system that allows continuous operation.

The system is equipped with fuel cells provided by Japanese automotive giant Toyota, which became EODev's largest shareholder in April. The heat dissipated by the fuel cell can also be used for cogeneration, the manufacturer said.

The GEH2 is produced by EODev in Montlhéry, in the Essonne department in Île-de-France, northern France, on the site of its industrial partner Eneria, which is a subsidiary of the Monnoyeur Group.

EODev recently announced it will provide GL events, a France-based global player in the event industry, with four GEH2 generators. The systems should be delivered in mid-2022.