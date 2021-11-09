New laser-cutting system for half-cut, shingled PV cells

Germany's 3D-Micromac AG, a laser micro-machining and roll-to-roll laser systems supplier, has unveiled a new laser-cutting system for the production of half-cut and shingled solar cells.
“The new microCELL MCS advanced laser system has been designed to meet the photovoltaic market’s demands for boosting module power output and service life by minimizing power losses and providing for an exceptionally high mechanical strength of cut cells,” the manufacturer said. “It enables the highest throughputs for cutting cell sizes up to M12/G12 into half-cells or shingled cells.”
The machine purportedly can produce more than 6,000 wafers per hour and is suitable for solar cells with temperature-sensitive coatings, or depositions such as heterojunction (HJT) devices.
“Depending on the number of laser sources, the system is able to cut up to sixth-cut cells without decreasing the throughput,” the company said.
Popular content
The system is based on 3-D Micromac's patented thermal laser separation process and includes a one-pass contactless dicing process. The manufacturer said this enables the manufacturing of solar cells with significantly higher mechanical stability.
“The ablation-free technique guarantees an excellent edge quality,” it said. “As a result, the separated cells have up to 30 percent higher mechanical strength compared to ablative laser processes and enable a lower power degradation over the solar module’s life cycle.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.