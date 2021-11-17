Mobile storage for diesel-free solar plant construction

Swedish solar project developer Alight has used a Voltpack Mobile System from Sweden-based manufacturer Northvolt to power its operations at the construction site of a solar park in Skurup, in the country's southernmost county of Skåne.
The mobile storage solution was connected to a section of the PV plant that had already reached completion and was used to replace diesel power generators.
The solar park in Skurup will be operational shortly and Alight's experts are currently collecting and evaluating data from the trial with the battery. “A long-term scenario we have is that when the first part of the park is built and operational, we can use that power to charge the batteries then used to build the rest of the park,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Our rough estimate is that it wouldn't need more than approximately 500 kW and then can be expanded to around 1 MW.”
“As we have seen in our pilot project, Northvolt’s battery capabilities can enable us to remove diesel generators from our site, and we hope to expand further utilizing this option, aiming for a diesel-free solar plant construction,” said Alight CEO, Harald Överholm.
The Voltpack Mobile System delivers up to 250 kW with a scalable capacity from 245 to 1225 kWh of available energy. The system scales through a central interface hub, which can connect up to five self-contained Voltpacks in parallel, each containing three liquid-cooled, industrial-grade battery Voltpack Cores. Swedish utility Vattenfall is also testing the system at its facility in Alvkarleby.
