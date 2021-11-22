Luxembourg’s first floating PV plant is now operational

The facility was deployed with 25,000 solar modules on a former cooling pond owned by Arcelormittal.

German renewable energy company Enovos and Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal have announced the inauguration of Luxembourg's first floating PV plant.

The facility was deployed with 25,000 solar modules on a former cooling pond owned by the steel manufacturer's unit ArcelorMittal Differdange, which operates an electric steel plant in the homonymous municipality in Luxembourg.

The project was tendered by the Luxembourg government in 2019 and is owned and operated by Enovos, while ArcelorMittal has provided 5.7 hectares of its water surface for the project. The solar plant is selling power to the grid at an unspecified price.

Construction on the facility started in March 2021. The floating solar structure and the transformer station were first installed, and then the electrical connection was made,” ArcelorMittal said in a statement. “The highlight of this phase of the project was the drilling under the rail network adjacent to the basin, which allowed the cables needed to connect the installation to the public network, to be laid.”

The steel company said the project is a first for its sites, without providing further details.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Luxembourg had an installed PV capacity of 195 MW at the end of 2020. The country is currently supporting solar through a feed-in tariff scheme.