Centipede battery energy storage launched by Powin

US-based energy storage specialist Powin announced the release of Centipede, a modular battery energy storage system. The system consists of pre-integrated modular units containing batteries, thermal management equipment, and other safety features.
The company said Centipede requires half the time to procure and deploy and uses 30% less space onsite, while reducing lifecycle costs, when compared to contemporary modular storage systems. The Stack750E battery will be the first unit integrated for the Centipede system, and is designed for 2-hour to 4-hour durations. The design offers scalability and supports up to 200 MWh storage per acre.
The third-generation battery module was updated with new thermal controls, a change that Powin said will create an anticipated 80% reduction in service times. The modular units allow for granular control and monitoring of the system, increasing visibility into safety
Mass production of Centipede is expected by late Q1 2022, with first deliveries scheduled a year later. Powin said it has secured more than 2 GWh of contracts for the battery system from multinational independent power producers and utilities.
Powin president Geoff Brown said the platform will aid in increased renewables penetration, non-wires alternatives, and power decentralization. “With Centipede we have meticulously reinvented our entire storage ecosystem, including our supply chain, battery hardware, and balance of system design to create [the design],” he said.
During Centipede’s development, Powin worked with Energy Safety Response Group (ESRG), an independent testing firm, to validate the efficacy of the lithium-ion battery safety systems. The ESRG study found that in instances of failure and fire, fire does not propagate from one unit to the next, and that explosion risk to neighboring units is effectively mitigated. The system exceeded UL standards, said the company.
