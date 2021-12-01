Indian salt producer tenders 5 GW of solar

From pv magazine India
Hindustan Salts Limited, a state-owned salt producer, has asked developers to build 5 GW of solar capacity on disused land in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
About 4 GW out of 5 GW will built on the premises of the company's Sambhar Salts subsidiary in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. The remaining 1 GW will be built on Hindustan Salts properties in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat.
The developers will be expected to build the projects and cover all related expenditures. They will pay fixed annual rental rates to Hindustan Salts for the land. The rates shall remain constant for two years and then will be changed every year. Interested parties are required to submit an expression of interest to execute the solar projects.
