Covid-19 forces Meyer Burger to reduce solar module output, increase panel prices for 2022

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland-based heterojunction PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger announced it will reduce production output in Germany. This decision is due to the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Germany and an “above-average employee sickness absence.”

Production will be slowed down at the PV module production in Freiberg, Saxony. It is expected that only one of the two production lines will be operated at the facility by the end of January 2022.

The reduced output will only have a minor, short-term impact on a small number of confirmed orders, Meyer Burger said. This is also due to the “conservative planning of deliveries to customers,” the company added, noting that incoming orders continue to develop positively.

“However, customers have to be prepared for higher prices for heterojunction solar modules,” it continued. “Due to the general development of costs and in line with competitors, Meyer Burger has increased prices from next year and informed customers accordingly.”

Popular content

Regardless of the adverse effects of the corona pandemic, the ramp-up of Meyer Burger's production is moving forward according to schedule. However, the production capacity in Freiberg is temporarily limited due to the work required for the planned expansion to 1 GW, Meyer Burger stated. This will have a negative impact on this year's sales.

Meyer Burger's outlook for 2023 remains unchanged. The announced capacity expansion at the Freiberg and Thalheim locations, as well as the expansion of production in the U.S., will not be affected by the corona pandemic.

The company concluded on an upbeat note, saying the development of the photovoltaic market in the coming year is expected to be “very positive,” while demand for high-performance modules “remains excellent”.