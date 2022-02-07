Taiwan sets solar FITs for 2022

Taiwan had an installed solar power of 5.81 GW at the end of 2020.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has set the new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for PV installations to be installed in 2022.

“The FIT rates have been divided into three phases in 2022, and are based on capacity size and category,” the ministry said in a statement.

The FIT for ground-mounted projects over 1 MW will be ranging from NT4.0031 ($0.14) and NT3.8680 per kWh and that for floating PV arrays exceeding 1 MW in size will be between NT4.3960 and NT4.2612.

Residential installations ranging in capacity from 1 to 10 kW will be awarded a tariff between NT5.8952 ($0.21) and NT5.7848. PV systems with an installed power of 20 to 100 kW will be granted a FIT between NT4.5549 ($0.16) and NT4.4538.

Furthermore, installations ranging in size from 100 to 500 kW will be entitled to a FIT between NT4.0970 ($0.14) and NT3.9666. For projects with capacity comprised between 500 kW and 1 MW, the FIT will be ranging from NT4.1122 ($0.14) and NT3.9727.

PV systems of all types will be applied a grid tariff of NT0.0656/kWh. The funds raised through this fee will be used to set up a PV module recycling scheme, the MoEA stated.

The Taiwanese government aims to install 20 GW of solar by 2025, with 3 GW of rooftop PV and 17 GW of ground-mounted capacity. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the island had around 5.8 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020.