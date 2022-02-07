Taiwan sets solar FITs for 2022

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) has set the new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for PV installations to be installed in 2022.
“The FIT rates have been divided into three phases in 2022, and are based on capacity size and category,” the ministry said in a statement.
The FIT for ground-mounted projects over 1 MW will be ranging from NT4.0031 ($0.14) and NT3.8680 per kWh and that for floating PV arrays exceeding 1 MW in size will be between NT4.3960 and NT4.2612.
Residential installations ranging in capacity from 1 to 10 kW will be awarded a tariff between NT5.8952 ($0.21) and NT5.7848. PV systems with an installed power of 20 to 100 kW will be granted a FIT between NT4.5549 ($0.16) and NT4.4538.
Popular content
Furthermore, installations ranging in size from 100 to 500 kW will be entitled to a FIT between NT4.0970 ($0.14) and NT3.9666. For projects with capacity comprised between 500 kW and 1 MW, the FIT will be ranging from NT4.1122 ($0.14) and NT3.9727.
PV systems of all types will be applied a grid tariff of NT0.0656/kWh. The funds raised through this fee will be used to set up a PV module recycling scheme, the MoEA stated.
The Taiwanese government aims to install 20 GW of solar by 2025, with 3 GW of rooftop PV and 17 GW of ground-mounted capacity. According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the island had around 5.8 GW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.