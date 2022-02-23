India’s NTPC explores canal-top, floating solar potential

From pv magazine India
State-owned power producer NTPC has invited bids for a site survey exploring solar potential at its Tanda Thermal Power Station located in the Ambedkar Nagar district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
The selected agency shall provide the feasibility study and consultancy services for canal-top solar at the cooling water discharge channel, elevated-module-mounting solar at Link Road-River Bank Road, and floating solar at Makeup Pump House Reservoir 1 and 2, situated at NTPC Tanda.
The scope of work includes measurement of suitable available area, erection methodology for all locations, civil drawing, sun-path diagram, and exploring optimum solar potential and payback period of investment. Locations may be dropped or additional locations may be included during the site survey.
