Solid-state batteries enter pilot production, costs expected to drastically drop

From ESS News

The push to commercialize solid-state batteries (SSBs) is underway with industries from automotive to storage betting on the technology. But while the hype around full solid-state batteries has somewhat subsided, with the technology taking longer than expected to take off, semi-solid-state batteries, which use a hybrid design of solid and liquid electrolyte, have been making steady progress toward commercialization.

TrendForce’s latest findings reveal that major manufacturers across the globe – such as Toyota, Nissan, and Samsung SDI – have already begun pilot production of all-solid-state batteries. It is estimated that production volumes could have GWh levels by 2027 as these companies race to scale up production.

The decades-old technology promises improvements in safety and energy density, but has so far struggled to achieve commercial success. High production costs, complex manufacturing processes, and a lack of a mature supply chain have held back deployment.

