Aurinka wants to open 300 MW solar module factory in Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish solar manufacturer Aurinka is planning to build a solar module manufacturing facility at an undisclosed location in Spain's eastern Aragon region. “The turbulent geopolitical situation has seemed to us to be a good scenario for the return of manufacturing to Spain,” the company's CEO, Benjamín Llaneza, told pv magazine, noting that strong demand for solar products and high freight costs were also two decisive factors for the decision to construct the factory. “Its construction will depend on a 1.2 GW solar project currently under development in Andorra.”

The factory is expected to begin operating with an annual capacity of 300 MW and to produce bifacial modules with a power output of 600 W.

“Another leg of the Aurinka industrial project, which is not tied to the project in Andorra, consists of the building of a facility for repairing second-life panels or recycling non-repairable modules,” Llaneza added. The location is yet to be defined and logistics will play a key role.”

Aurinka has been investing in research and development for more than two years. “We are looking for an economically and technically viable solution that respects the environment, following the criteria of the circular economy. We do not want to opt for a destructive solution for the photovoltaic module with a low rate of recovery of the materials and we are developing our own technology, which will allow the recovery of almost 100% of the materials of the module.”

Aurinka also aims to produce UMG silicon manufacturing in Puertollano, Castile-La Mancha, in central Spain. The company says its patented low-carbon production process offers low enough manufacturing costs to compete with Asian rivals.