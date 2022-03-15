Enphase Energy acquires SolarLeadFactory, a solar sales generation specialist

From pv magazine USA

Enphase Energy, Inc., a US-based energy technology company and a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced the acquisition of SolarLeadFactory LLC, a company that provides high-quality leads to solar installers.

“For the past two years, we have executed on our installer digital platform strategy with the acquisitions of Sofdesk for solar design software, DIN’s solar business for proposal and permitting services, 365 Pronto for O&M platform software, and now SolarLeadFactory for high-quality lead generation,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy.

SolarLeadFactory combines proprietary software and data analytics and offers Enphase decades of solar and marketing experience.

“I’m extremely excited about the ways that Enphase can help us reduce the installer’s customer acquisition costs, which are high in the US,” said Clayton Cornell, CEO of SolarLeadFactory.

Enphase has set out to build a digital platform for installers that incorporates tools to design, permit, install, monitor, and maintain solar and battery systems. The acquisition of SolarLeadFactory adds lead generation capabilities to that toolset.

Enphase Energy closed out 2021 on a high note, reporting a 67% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q4 2020, driven by what it said was strong demand for microinverter systems across all regions.