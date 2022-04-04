Chinese manufacturer wants 28%-plus efficient HJT perovskite tandem solar cells

Chinese heterojunction (HJT) solar company Golden Solar has signed an agreement with two partners to pursue commercial production of perovskite tandem solar cells with “more than 28%” conversion efficiency.
The slippers-to-air conditioning business, which is refocusing on HJT manufacturing, told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it will combine its solar wafer and HJT technology with the HJT expertise of solar manufacturer Gold Stone (Fujian) Energy Co. Ltd. It will also draw upon the perovskite and tandem knowledge of the National University of Singapore‘s Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore.
No schedule for the start of mass production was outlined in the update to the financial exchange.
