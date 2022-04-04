NTPC commissions 22MW floating solar plant in India

From pv magazine India
India's NTPC has commissioned 22MW of floating solar capacity in the state of Kerala. The capacity is part of a 92MW floating solar project covering different reservoirs owned by the NTPC Rajiv Gandhi Gas-based Power Station in Kayamkulam, Kerala.
The project is a part of NTPC’s initiative to drive the floating solar market in India. The electricity will be supplied to Kerala State Electricity Board through the 220kV GIS sub-station of NTPC Rajiv Gandhi Gas based power station.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) handled work for the 22MW portion of the project.
The second part of the project consists of 70MW. Tata Power Solar Systemis handling development, with Ciel & Terre and Adtech providing the the floaters and anchoring system.
