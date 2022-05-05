Chinese state-owned body enters Wiki-Solar’s ‘gigawatt club’

The three big solar projects constructed by Shanghai Electric since the start of 2021 ensured that its parent, State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), gatecrashed the latest ranking of the world's biggest solar project companies, compiled by British analyst Wiki-Solar.
State-owned SPIC entered the 30-strong list of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) service companies to have built more than a gigawatt of solar generation capacity, at No. 23 and from a standing start.
Shanghai Electric constructed three grand projects with a total generation capacity of 1.36 GWac between the start of 2021 and April 19, 2022, when Wiki-Solar released its latest ranking.
US top dogs
Two US companies top the table, with the caveat that a lack of publicly available information about projects in China ensures companies in the world's solar capital are under-represented in the Wiki-Solar figures.
The 22 projects built by Solv Energy, with a total generation capacity of 3.1 GW since Jan. 1, 2021, kept that business top of the pile, ahead of compatriot First Solar. The latter is winding down its EPC activity, as evidenced by the fact it constructed only one 200 MW solar field during the same period. Solv has built 9.45 GW of solar capacity to date, and First Solar 4.72 GW, according to Wiki-Solar.
India's Sterling & Wilson added five projects with a total generation capacity of 756 MW over the 15.5-month period, to bring its cumulative total to 3.76 GW and sit third in the list.
Popular content
There was plenty of activity at US business McCarthy Building, which doubled its historic total by building a dozen plants with an aggregate 1.65 GW of capacity, to reach 3.08 GW; and at Greek outfit Metka EGN, which added a dozen sites with 1.05 GW of panels to hit 1.73 GW.
In terms of project numbers, French concerns Bouygues and Eiffage had a busy period, the former installing 32 farms with a total capacity of 437 MW, to reach 2.09 GW, and the latter 26 projects with 1.5 GW of its cumulative 3.43 GW total. Solv and German peer Baywa Re each worked on 22 sites, with Baywa adding 922 MW over the reporting period to reach 2.18 GW to date.
No new projects
At the other end of the scale, US business SunEdison – which is in insolvency, according to Wiki-Solar – not surprisingly failed to add any projects during the period concerned. US peer Cypress Creek and Spanish EPC Sener were also inactive, according to the analyst.
German company Enerparc, which is the business on the Wiki-Solar ranking with the highest number of developed projects – 259 – added just one of those during the period in question, a 4 MW installation, to take its cumulative total to 2.34 GW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.