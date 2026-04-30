Mozambique relaunches 30 MW solar tender in EU-backed program

Mozambique's Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) has issued a pre-qualification notice for an independent power producer (IPP) to develop, finance, build, operate, and maintain a 30 MW solar plant in Dondo district, Sofala province. The invitation to submit full proposals is expected in the second half of this year, with pre-qualification expressions of interest due by June 22.

The tender is a relaunch. The Dondo site was first tendered in 2020 under Mozambique's Renewable Energy Auctions Promotion Programme (PROLER) and awarded to Total Eren in April 2022. ARENE relaunched the tender without providing a reason for reopening the process.

PROLER was launched in September 2020 by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy with support from the European Union and France's Agence Française de Développement (AFD). The program targets approximately 120 MW of solar and wind capacity across four projects through competitive IPP tenders. No PROLER project has reached financial close or construction as of April 2026.

The Dondo plant is located near Beira on Mozambique's central grid and was designed for integration via an Electricidade de Moçambique substation under a 25-year power purchase agreement. The pre-qualification process requires a non-refundable fee of MZN 20,000 and is administered by ARENE in Maputo.

PROLER originally targeted four projects totaling 160 MW when it launched in 2020 – three 40 MW solar plants at Dondo, Manje, and Lichinga, and a 40 MW wind project in Inhambane. The Dondo project has since been rescoped to 30 MW. ARENE relaunched tenders for the Manje and Chimbunila sites in November 2022, with bids due January 2023.