Austria added 740 MW of solar in 2021

From pv magazine Germany

Austria deployed around 740 MW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to new figures from the country's Ministry of Climate Action.

This compares to 341 MW and 247 MW in 2020 and 2019, respectively. It also represents the country's best year ever for new PV additions. Last year, solar was able to cover around 5% of Austria's total electricity demand.

“This record addition represents a good and important starting point for the path to energy independence,” said PV Austria.

Herbert Paierl, the chairman of PV Austria, said that companies have reported that the year was a success.

“The industry has achieved incredible things in the past year,” said Paierl. “Without massive grid expansion, however, I'm afraid we'll get stuck in the fossil age. Important accompanying measures such as sufficient designated areas for photovoltaics or the acceleration of the approval process are still missing.”

The association said that around 13 GW of new PV capacity must be deployed to reach the country's climate targets by 2030.

Austria mainly supports rooftop PV via a dedicated rebate scheme. But last week, developers launched the construction of a 120 MW PV project, which underscores growing interest in solar.