Ammonia heat pump for wastewater

Aalborg CSP has revealed plans to install a large-scale heat pump for wastewater to optimize a green district heating system operated by E.ON Denmark, a unit of German energy company E.ON, in Frederikssund, Denmark.

“The order for E.ON Denmark consists of turnkey contract for a heat pump with associated exchanger, piping and purification system, which will be extracting the energy from the treated wastewater before it is subsequently discharged into the local environment at Roskilde Fjord,” Aalborg CSP said in a statement. “The heat pump itself, which applies the natural refrigerant ammonia (to be completely renewable and nontoxic), will have a maximum output of approx. 2,500 kW.”

The Danish renewable energy company said the heat pump will be set up at a local wastewater treatment plant. It claimed that it will have a high coefficient of performance (COP), with the wastewater temperature varying throughout the year.

“On the one hand, it is positive for the aquatic environment that the outlet temperature of the treated wastewater is decreased and is hence closer to the temperature of the aquatic environment in which it is discharged,” it explained. “Likewise, it is positive for district heating consumers, as the relatively high temperature of wastewater ensures a more stable and sustainable energy supply.”

The ammonia heat pump is equipped with two stage compressors, with a life cycle of 25 years.

“The solution is furthermore designed flexibly in a manner which allows for changes in the heat source, thereby giving certainty to the bankability of the long-term investment. A possible switch of heat source can allow the plant to utilize the outdoor air as an energy source if the treatment plant were to be closed down in connection with potential future changes in the wastewater plan,” the company said.

Aalborg CSP also develops thermal energy storage, CSP projects, integrated energy systems, and solar district heating.