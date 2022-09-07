India tenders 2.25 GW of round-the-clock power from renewable hybrids

From pv magazine India
Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to supply 2.25 GW of round-the-clock (RTC) power from renewable energy projects, complemented with power from other sources or storage. The prospective developers will develop the projects and connect them with the inter-state transmission network (ISTS) on a build-own-operate basis.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful developers. Power procured by SECI has been provisioned to be sold to MPSEZ Utilities Ltd.
“Already commissioned RE projects cannot be considered under this RfS. RE projects under construction or projects which are not yet commissioned will, however, be considered, in case these projects are not already accepted under any other central or state schemes. Enhancement of, or adding extra capacity to already commissioned projects, irrespective of their capacities, will not be considered as eligible projects,” states the tender document.
The projects can be located anywhere in India. For a single project, the renewable generation components and the energy storage system installed, if any, may either be co-located or located at different locations. The different components of RTC power (solar, wind and any other source or storage) can be connected to the ISTS network at different ISTS substations.
A single developer must bid for a minimum of 250 MW. The maximum capacity allocated to a developer will be up to 2.25 GW.
