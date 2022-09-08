Sri Lanka launches 30 MW solar tender

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Sri Lanka’s largest electricity supplier, has launched a tender for the deployment of 30 MW of solar capacity across the country.

The five ground-mounted and floating solar projects will range in capacity from 2 MW to 10 MW. The selected developers will build the facilities on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis and will be awarded 20-year power purchase agreements. The deadline to submit project proposals is Oct. 27.



In late August, the CEB launched a tender for the development and construction of a 100 MW solar plant in Siyambalanduwa, Uva province.

According to a recent joint study by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Asian Development Bank, Sri Lanka has the potential to deploy 16 GW of solar power. It aims to cover its entire power demand with renewables by 2050. By the end of 2021, the country had 434 MW of installed solar power, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Through its Soorya Bala Sangramaya program for solar energy, Sri Lanka hopes to add 1 GW by the end of 2025.