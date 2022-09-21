Panasonic presents 22.2% efficient all-black heterojunction solar module compatible with its Evervolt battery

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched an all-black residential heterojunction panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations.
The new module series, which will be available from the second quarter of this year, features a power output ranging from 420 to 430W and an efficiency of 21.7% to 22.2%.
The panel's temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius and the manufacturer offers a 25-year product guarantee and a 25-year power output guarantee. The panels are reportedly able to operate at 92% of their original performance at the end of the guarantee period.
Furthermore, the Japanese module maker launched a smaller version of the same module in a series with a power output of between 390 and 400 W and efficiency ranging from 20% to 20.5%.
Popular content
“Both new models are covered under Panasonic’s EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty when purchased with EverVolt ESS 2.0, which covers solar panels and battery storage when bundled together,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “The EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty covers product performance and labor across all major system components, including 25 years of coverage for Panasonic solar panels; 25 years for the racking system; 10 years for the inverter and 10 years for Panasonic EverVolt 2.0 ESS.”
Panasonic launched its EverVolt storage system in September 2019. The battery has a storage capacity ranging from 5.7 kWh up to 34.2 kWh. The 5.7 kWh ‘mini’ version of the storage system has an average back-up capability of three hours, the 11.4 kWh standard option six hours and the 17.1 kWh ‘plus' product nine hours.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.