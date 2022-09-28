Solinteg unveils single-phase inverters for residential PV

Solinteg has unveiled new single-phase inverters for residential applications.

“The OGS-3.6-6 inverter supports PV input current up to 15 A, which is compatible with all mainstream solar modules in the market to prevent power loss due to the current limit of high-power modules,” said the Chinese inverter manufacturer.

There are four versions of the new inverters, with rated outputs of 3.6 kW, 4.2 kW, 5.0 kW, and 6.0 kW. All the products have an efficiency rating of 98.1% and a European efficiency of 97.5%.

They measure 358 mm × 300 mm × 158 mm and weigh in at 9.8 kg. The maximum input voltage is 600 V and the MPP voltage range is between 50 V and 500 V. The inverters also feature IP65-rated protection and have cooling systems based on natural convection.

They all have an MPPT efficiency of 99.9%, and a night power consumption of less than 100 milliwatts. The manufacturer also offers a five-year warranty.

“With 110% continuous overloading capacity, 60V start- up voltage and export control ability, these inverters can provide excellent performance during operation,” said Solinteg.