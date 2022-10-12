Endesa secures node to deploy 953 MW of solar-wind-storage in Spanish tender

From pv magazine Spain

Spain's Endesa, via its Enel Green Power España unit, has been selected as the provisional preferred bidder of the so-called Andorra-Comarcas Mineras (Teruel) Fair Transition tender. It is poised to develop 1.3 GW of grid capacity left available by a decommissioned thermal power plant, which was operated by Endesa itself.

The aim of granting the grid access capacity is to facilitate the deployment of renewable energy and promote the economic and social recovery of the zones. Endesa said it obtained the right to connect 953 MW and the option to reach 1.2 GW.

Popular content

Endesa plans to invest more than €1.2 billion ($1.17 billion) in the project, which will involve the construction of five solar and five wind plants in a hybridization scheme supported by a battery storage system. Additionally, it will deploy an electrolyzer allowing the management of surpluses for the production of green hydrogen.