High-voltage solar panel for narrow roofs

Japanese solar company Xsol has developed a high-voltage monocrystalline PERC solar panel for narrow residential rooftops.
“The module configuration makes it possible to install PV systems on narrow roofs, which are common in Japanese houses,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “We are planning to sell the first panels in winter and we are initially targeting the Japanese market.”
The Volturbo panels measure 1,760 mm × 768 mm× 30 mm and weigh 14.8 kg. They feature 275 W of power output, an efficiency of 20.3%, and a temperature coefficient of -0.33%/C.
“The panel has also an open-circuit voltage of 49.8 V, a short-circuit current of 7.0 A, and a fill factor of 78.89%,” the spokesperson said.
According to Xsol, the modules enable the installation of PV systems across different roof sections, as the modules can be installed in two-panel rows.
“This will enable the deployment of the solar modules on roofs where it was previously impossible,” the spokesperson claimed.
The company said the new product is a response to a Tokyo metropolitan government initiative. The city plans to make solar energy mandatory for all newly built houses.
