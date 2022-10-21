Recom launches bifacial heterojunction solar panel with 395 W output

France's Recom has developed a n-type bifacial heterojunction solar panel with half-cut cells and a double-glass design. It said the new product is suitable for large-scale arrays abnd rooftop solar applications. It is certified according to the IEC61215 and 61730 standards.

The Lion series includes five different panels with power ratings of 375 W to 395 W, and efficiencies ranging from 20.59% to 21.68%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 44.2 V and 45.2 V and the short-circuit current is between 10.78 A and 11.06 A.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with 2.0 mm tempered and low iron glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.24 % per degree Celsius.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 91.25% of the initial yield.

“With bifaciality factor up to 90% (compared to 70% industry standard modules), Lion modules gain up to 20% more energy yield, in low-light conditions, in the morning an evening hours and with cloudy skies,” the manufacturer said. “Owing to N-type technology the power losses are considerably decreased and there are No PID & No LID effects delivering lowest LCOE.”