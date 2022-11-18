Indian utility tenders 100 MW of floating solar, 50 MW of ground-mount PV

From pv magazine India

Assam Power Distribution has issued a tender to deploy 150 MW of solar capacity. The Indian energy company will award 100 MW of floating solar and 50 MW ground-mount PV projects through tariff-based competitive bidding, followed by a reverse auction.

The ceiling tariffs are set at INR 4.76 ($0.058)/kWh and INR 4.40/kWh, respectively. Assam Power Distribution will purchase the power for a period of 25 years. Bidding for the projects closes on Dec. 7.

The successful bidders for the 100 MW of floating solar capacity will develop the projects on different bodies of water on a build-own-operate basis, and supply the generated solar power to Assam Power Distribution.