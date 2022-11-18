Winaico unveils new 410 W solar modules

Winaico Deutschland, the German unit of Taiwanese solar module manufacturer Win Win Precision Technology (Winaico), has unveiled new 410 W solar modules for the European market, based on M10 wafers.
The WST-MGX-E1 Gemini modules are based on monocrystalline half-cells and a 10-busbar design, with a power conversion efficiency of 21.0%. They measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 21.6 kg.
“The new module also meets the 2-square-meter restriction of the building authority approval in Germany,” said the manufacturer.
It can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and comes with a 15-year product guarantee and a 25-year performance guarantee. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85.28% of the nominal output power, while degradation in the first year should not exceed 2%.
“End customers also have the option of taking out the 10-year, all-round carefree insurance package for systems from 15 kW,” the company stated.
The manufacturer described the new product as a “module that offers its customers more options in the price-competitive segment of commercial systems.”
In May, Winaico unveiled another 410 W module – the WST-MGX-P1 Gemini panel. The product features a power conversion efficiency of 20.93% and is slightly bigger and heavier than the new module launched this week.
